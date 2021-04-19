Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTCWY. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

