DexKit Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One DexKit coin can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1.15 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00278980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00660636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.49 or 0.99754568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.00873496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

