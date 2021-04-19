DiamondRock Hospitality Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

DRH stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $573,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.