Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

DRNA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 397,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,871. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

