Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $1.03 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

