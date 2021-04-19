DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

