Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,111 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $50,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.