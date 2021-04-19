Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $49,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

