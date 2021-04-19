Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,473 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Western Life Group worth $51,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $240.69 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.21 and a 12 month high of $258.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

