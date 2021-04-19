Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,598 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $52,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $287.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

