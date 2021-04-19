DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $37.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in DISH Network by 981.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

