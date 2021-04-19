Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

DSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

