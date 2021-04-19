dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Trading Down 4.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) shares dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 2,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,026,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMYD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMYD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $14,338,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

