DnB Asset Management AS Buys 433 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.9% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,591.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,948.63 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.61 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,554.92.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

