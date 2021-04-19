DnB Asset Management AS Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after buying an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $219.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

