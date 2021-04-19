DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Trimmed by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.41. The company had a trading volume of 71,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $227.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.48.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.