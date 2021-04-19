DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $734.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00089086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00628002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.62 or 0.06445445 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

