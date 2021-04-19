Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

DCI stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

