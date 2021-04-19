e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $29.90 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.38 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,755 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,825 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

