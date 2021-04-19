Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.25. 102,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,304. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

