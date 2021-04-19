Earnbase (ENB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,913.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00017853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00276596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00672815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,789.88 or 0.99574081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.39 or 0.00869898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

