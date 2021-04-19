EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $164.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.88.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.