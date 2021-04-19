Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 684,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit