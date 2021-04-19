Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 684,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

