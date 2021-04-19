Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 947,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402,748. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.