Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,804. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.