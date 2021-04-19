Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

EAST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,616. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 393.40%. Research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Eastside Distilling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.