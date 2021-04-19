eBoost Price Reaches $0.0671 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $2,903.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

