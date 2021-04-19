EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Up 18.1% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $313,415.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,856.32 or 0.99522170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00036673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00128167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003882 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

