Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

