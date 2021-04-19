Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,219 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 49,156 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.9% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.85. 72,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,759. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,710 shares of company stock worth $16,204,309 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.