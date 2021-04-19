Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $249,279.66 and $200.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.71 or 0.03933726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00062584 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,984,803 coins and its circulating supply is 43,933,472 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

