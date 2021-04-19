Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Cap of $15.84 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and $13.40 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.96 or 0.00646406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

