Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $27.00 on Monday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

