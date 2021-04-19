Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$10.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.41.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.3100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

