ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. State Street Corp grew its position in ENI by 126.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for ENI (NYSE:E)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit