ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. State Street Corp grew its position in ENI by 126.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

About ENI

