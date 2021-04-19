Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $23.05 on Friday. Entain has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

