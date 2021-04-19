Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,831. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

