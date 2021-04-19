Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $386.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

