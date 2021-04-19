Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

