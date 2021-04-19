Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.