Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $80.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

