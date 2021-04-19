Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Cap Tops $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

