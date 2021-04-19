EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 267,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,006. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.82 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.