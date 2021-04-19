Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

