Epiq Partners LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. DermTech accounts for about 4.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of DermTech worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMTK. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

DMTK stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

