Epiq Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

UL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. 32,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit