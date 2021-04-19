Epiq Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

UL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.62. 32,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

