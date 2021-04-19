Epiq Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up about 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $4,016,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,150 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,631. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

