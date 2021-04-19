Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

