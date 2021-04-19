Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $190.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. Equifax has a 12-month low of $122.19 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.