Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

